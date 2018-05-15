Lil Wayne backed out of Rolling Loud at the last minute. But others stepped up.

Sunday evening was a hot mess, weather wise.

Driving rain put a slight damper on the festivities at the Rolling Loud festival at Hard Rock Stadium. 21 Savage stepped up and rocked the stage as raindrops were flying. In the soaked audience, you can see barely one umbrella.

Another big bummer: Lil Wayne canceled his set at the last minute.

The crowd was told Weezy’s performance was axed due to “unforeseen circumstances,” reports HotNewHipHop.com

On Monday, RL organizers released a statement:

“Last night, Lil Wayne fell unexpectedly ill ahead of his set time and had to cancel his appearance at Rolling Loud Miami. We apologize to the fans for this incident, and given our longstanding and healthy partnership with Lil Wayne and his team, look forward to continuing to work with him and having him on a Rolling Loud stage in the near future. ”

Wayne apologized on Twitter but some fans weren’t having it.

One with the handle @briansporman complained: “You can’t keep doing this to your fans Wayne. You canceled the concert I went to and it sucked. There is people that fly to see u and spend tons of money just to see you. This can’t keep happening. If it’s your health or family that’s understandable but this happens too many times.”

Due to unfortunate events I kouldnt take the stage last night at Rolling Loud. I apologize to the fans that kame out. Looking forward to killing the next @RollingLoud festival stop! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) May 14, 2018

The statement went on to say that other acts also blew off the concert; i.e. Gucci Mane, who was reportedly ill; and YoungBoy Never Broke Again, who has some, um, legal issues . DJ Khaled stepped up for Mane. YoungBoy, who was recently indicted on assault and kidnapping charges, was replaced by Lil Durk on Friday’s line-up.

But there were some special appearances: a motley crew of true celebrities and trending media stars. James Shaw Jr, aka the Waffle House Hero, showed up. He is the brave young man who wrestled a AR 15 rifle away from a gunman at a Waffle House in Tennessee last month and met with Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade on the “Ellen” show. Two others in the headlines were there: the pair of baristas fired by Duke University this month for playing “Get Paid,” by hip hopper Young Dolph. The hip hopper said he flew them to Miami, and gave them $20,000 for their troubles.

Young Dolph flew out the 2 students from Duke University who got fired for playing his music at work and gave them $20,000 on the Rolling Loud stage 💯 pic.twitter.com/95f8sj3rAR — Navjosh (@Navjosh) May 12, 2018

Another standout was Meek Mill, who did an unannounced 20 minute set, his first post jail performance.

“It feels good to be back and free in front of the motherf—ing people,” Mill shouted. “Thank you to everybody that supported me. They tried to take my freedom. They tried to crush my dreams. But now we’re in Miami glowing the f–k up. Let’s get it!”

Trap gospel 🙏🏿 A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on May 13, 2018 at 11:48pm PDT

“We hope that some of the special guest appearances throughout the weekend, such as Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj, Diddy, A$AP Rocky, hometown hero DJ Khaled, the Waffle House Hero, and the two baristas fired by Duke, made up for these absences and created an enjoyable experience for the fans who attended each night,” concluded Rolling Loud’s statement.