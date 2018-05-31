Like Floribama Shore and Jersey Shore? We have a new reality show for you

The brains behind hits like Floribama Shore and Party Down South are back at it.

There’s a new reality show in the works and you’re invited to audition.

The one hitch: The show is not set anywhere near the Sunshine State or the Southeast region at all.

So prepare to travel if you get a role. To the Lake of the Ozarks.

What? Where?

Yeah, it’s in Missouri, for those of you who have never ventured to the Midwest (we’re betting there’s a lot).

Shooting for the Party Cove gang starts in July and August, according to a release, and is set in Anderson Hollow Cove, a place known for boozing and cruising. “The spot is known for nudity, public sex acts and plenty of alcohol,” reports Fox 4 in St. Louis.

“We are looking for the most interesting, craziest, hottest, loudest 21+ SUMMER VACATIONERS who are ready to hit the lake and share the summer of a lifetime with us,” say the casting agents. “or those in the know, spending your summer at the Lake of the Ozarks is the place to be, and it’s the one thing you look forward to all year!”

Have a story to tell? They want to hear from you.

“Whether it’s a rite of passage, an ultimate escape, or just your usual summertime lifestyle, we want to hear your plans and how you’re going to make it the greatest summer you’ve ever had.”

C’mon Miami, we’ve got stories.

Apply here