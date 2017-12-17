Julian Gil looks optimistic, but the drama in his personal life is major.

Let’s hope that staying busy will help keep telenovela star Julian Gil’s mind distracted from the off screen drama in his life.

The Argentine galan, who has starred in “Eva Luna,” will be hosting tonight’s Premios Univision Deportes, a gala to honor the best Latin athletes that will broadcast live on Univision from Miami. He will be joined by Ninel Conde and Miguel “El Piojo” Herrera for the program, which begins Sunday at 7 p.m. with a red carpet.

In January, Gil will also be hosting the second annual Fiestas de la Calle Miami, the 305’s tribute to the Puerto Rican Fiesta de la Calle San Sebastian.

But meanwhile, Gil has been engaged in a back-and-forth with his ex, Venezuelan actress Marjorie de Sousa, with whom he has a son, Matias. The couple had been off and on for over a decade when de Sousa realized she was pregnant in summer of 2016. Things have gone down hill since.

By Spring of 2017 the couple were done-zo. Gil said in an interview with La Opinion that the split came after Gil took his two older children on a vacation to Japan. De Sousa had given birth to their little one only seven weeks earlier. “Everyone was judging me as a bad father because I went on a trip with my two children,” he said. Gil also implied that de Sousa’s mother had to do with their break up.

Things got really messy when the couple began their legal battle over custody of their son. Gil had to fight in the Mexican tribunals to have bi-monthly visits. Later, de Sousa implied that Gil isn’t the father of Matias and insinuates the involvement of another novela star, Gabriel Soto. That got messy because Gil filed his own suit to have DNA test done. Then de Sousa reportedly tried to negotiate dropping a domestic violence case that was pending against the actor in exchange for dropping his DNA test.

Is your head spinning yet?

This recap doesn’t even include a case brought by Gil against de Sousa in which he claims she abused Matias. On Friday, the actor was responding on Twitter to accusations from de Sousa’s lawyer that he missed his scheduled custodial visit.

Evidencia del cambio de visitas de los viernes a los sábados

Hoy no había visita en el centro de convivencia

Seguro la “abogada” mando al niño para una de sus artimañas pic.twitter.com/9D86rGdD5b — julian GIL (@juliangil) December 15, 2017

The DNA test is still scheduled to be done on Jan. 4, 2018. But rest assured, this novela won’t end any time soon.