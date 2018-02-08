José José fans are worried about the iconic Latin crooner.

Univision reports that the 69 year old is currently at Jackson Memorial Hospital, after being evacuated via a private jet from his home in Mexico that he shares with his Cubana wife Sara Salazar.

His spokeswoman Laura Núñez did not specify what ails the “El Triste” singer, but was optimistic.

“José José went in a super stable condition,” she said at a press conference, adding he no longer has cancer as has been reported. “He walked on his own two feet to the plane.”

However, widespread Mexican media reports are saying that the artist is in very delicate health and weighs less than 100 pounds.

According to Peruvian website El Comercio, Jose Jose is still suffering from pancreatic cancer. His surgeon Carlos Chan told Spanish television show “Ventaneando” that the entertainer was diagnosed last March and he underwent an operation.

“He started rounds of radiation and chemotherapy, and was responding very well,” the doctor said. “The tumor was removed.”

Chan goes on to say that El Príncipe de la Canción did have pneumonia and was being treated for that; Chang added that he did not authorize his trip to Miami.