Legendary Mexican singer José José breaks his silence about his health

José José has a message for all his fans: He’s OK and he’s not going anywhere.

Rumors were circulating worldwide that the legendary Mexican crooner was near death after he traveled to Miami for treatment. José José has been grappling with often deadly pancreatic cancer; he was diagnosed last March.

In a Tweet over the weekend, the 69 year old singer, aka  “El Príncipe de la canción,” wrote an assuring post in Spanish: “Dear family: Thank you for worrying about me, I am very healthy and I want you to hear it from me, I’m not in a grave condition and I definitely haven’t died, I am very happy with my family continuing my treatments. A hug, – José José

