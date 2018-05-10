LeBron James is coming back to Miami, but this time he’s in the retail game

When we at Miami.com received an email with the subject header: “Unknwn Signs New Wynwood Lease,” we didn’t think much of it. For a second, we also thought there was a typo (the word “unknown” was missing an “O.”)

But then we smartly scrolled down to the body of the email and saw a picture of none other than LeBron James, and remembered. The baller has a clothing store of the same name at the Aventura Mall that he opened in 2011 back when the sports star was with the Miami Heat.

So, cool. James, now with the Cleveland Cavaliers, wants back in the game, so to speak.

The company’s CEO Jaron Kanfer (and the power forward’s pal) confirmed that the company has signed a lease for a 9,500-square-foot property at 261 NW 26th St. The deal was around $13 million, give or take, reports The Real Deal.

LeBron James at UNKNWN x New York Sunshine for Air Max Day installation in Wynwood UNKNWN

Initial concepts include a retail space with an additional site that will serve “as an experiential space” for special events and creative/art installations, says spokesman Kenneth Loo.

UNKNWN’s first official event will take place on Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. with a block party with the urban apparel brand VLONE. It is unclear if the big guy will there for the christening of the space. The invite promises “friends, food, performances and merch.”

The store is at the site where Topwin Shoes used to be, reports The Real Deal.