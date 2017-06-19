LCD Soundsystem is playing in Miami in October

After the disappointment of its canceled Miami performance last year, LCD Soundsystem is making a comeback with a concert at the James L. Knight Center on Oct. 25 as part of the III Points Festival.

The group was forced to skip out on the III Points festival in 2016 due to Hurricane Matthew, according to a press release.

Continued below No top posts yet

The announcement of LCD Soundsystem’s return also comes with the promise of its new album, “American Dream,” which should drop in the next few weeks. “American Dream” is the group’s first album in seven years, according to reports.

The band’s Miami performance is listed on a flier that lists stops on their North American Tour. It is the only performance scheduled in Florida.

The III Points Festival will be held in Wynwood from Oct. 13 through Oct. 15. Headliners Gorillaz were announced back in April for what will be their first time performing in Miami. Tickets for the III Points Festival went on sale April 21.

LCD Soundsystem will not be at Mana Wynwood during the III Points Festival. The group will perform more than a week later at the Knight Center. Tickets go on sale June 23.