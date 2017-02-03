Posted on

Hey Lauryn, remember UM Homecoming 2010?

775139_1234179473276399_446088445814714570_o
By Chloe Herring For miami.com

Two words for Ms. Lauryn Hill: “Girl, bye.”

The songstress who catapulted to fame in the ’90s with her soulful vocal prowess and hard-hitting rap lyrics has fallen and can’t get up. But that’s mostly her fault.

Her latest disaster was sloppily packaged as a late arrival to a show in Pittsburgh Tuesday. But her presence is a gift, right? Wrong. Hill was more than three hours late.

First things first: I didn’t know people still paid for her concerts.

Secondly, (but related) I remember her performing at our University of Miami homecoming in 2010 and she was late then, too.

It was a chilly night by Miami standards and we were expecting some nostalgic tribute to the Lauryn of our childhoods. We didn’t pay for the concert, but we figured our hefty tuitions were lining Ms. Hills pockets, so we gathered en masse on the Patio (before it was all fancy) and waited… and waited…

and waited.

As I recall, we even endured the DJ calling us “Miami University” several times, before Hill’s arrival.

Except the woman who appeared on stage only looked (a little) like Lauryn Hill. Every time she opened her mouth it was a real struggle trying to decode the performance and identify the song she was trying to sing.

But at least this time she was apologetic. Seven years ago, she only had some cracked up vocals to offer.

On Wednesday Miss “Doo-Wop” scrapped together an apology on Facebook, saying in part that “there were factors out of our control,” and vowing to reschedule a performance for whatever few fans she has left.

Power to the people who still have faith in her. But tardiness is no new development for Ms. Lauryn Hill.

After being showered with criticism, Hill took to Facebook, somewhat acknowledging her serial lateness, but she blamed it on maladjusted energy:

The challenge is aligning my energy with the time, taking something that isn’t easily classified or contained, and trying to make it available for others.

One tweet, by @pjhoody, put it best.

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Here’s where you should catch Super Bowl LI
Lady Gaga next in Super Bowl’s women-dominated halftimes

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
5 things that prove Miss Haiti is better than we imagined
Miami Guide
Ultimate Neighborhood Guide to Yoga in Miami
How to ace Valentine’s Day and other love advice from Flo Rida
This is what Miami creatives are doing in February
Get a room: steamy Valentine’s Day hotel packages
The internet kicked off Black History Month in the best way ever
President Trump: “Free the croquetas”
February has all the events. Seriously, take a look at this list
Stop everything. Beyoncé is pregnant with twins
(Not a Prank) Rickrolling with Rick Astley in Miami