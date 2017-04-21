Larsa and Scottie Pippen: They’re not going to make it, after all

There were rumors of a reconciliation and cozy looking family trips.

But unfortunately Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen won’t be getting back together.

“They gave it another try but it didn’t work out. They are still friends,” an insider tells E! News. “They always will be because of their kids.”

The NBA legend filed for divorce back in October of last year amid allegations the former “Real Housewives of Miami” star was cheating with rapper Future.

Despite the fact that they won’t be sharing grave sites, E! News adds that the exes are still amicable, reporting they even traveled to Disney World as recently as last week with their kids Scottie Jr., 15, Preston, 14, Justin, 9, and Sophia, 8.

“Larsa has been unhappy for a while now,” an insider explains to E! News. “She’s just not happy with him. It’s definitely over.”

The two still apparently still share their massive home in Fort Lauderdale, but Pippen spends a lot of time in Chicago, where his businesses are.

The two were married in 1997.