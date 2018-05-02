Lance Armstrong parties hard at Wall after his $5 million settlement

Former cyclist Lance Armstrong partied it up Tuesday at Wall Miami.

Was he celebrating the recent settlement of his $100 million lawsuit with the US government?

Armstrong agreed to pay a bargain $5 million to settle claims that he defrauded the government by using performance-enhancing drugs when the United States Postal Service sponsored his cycling team.

Armstrong danced the night away ordering bottles of champagne and downing shots with neighboring tables till 4 a.m.

According to an onlooker, Armstrong was “wildin’ out” and looked almost as sweaty as he did after one of his races.

We guess saving $95 million is a big deal when you lost all your endorsements and any chance of regaining back your sullied reputation.