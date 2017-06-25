Lamar Odom: Don’t make cracks about crack

Former Miami Heat star Lamar Odom got a second chance is trying to turn his life around.

The other day the former Miami Heat star, who almost died after a drug overdose at a Vegas brothel, showed up at Berman Law Group’s fundraiser in Boca Raton.

Seems Odom is doing his best to stay straight.

Which is why the fallen pro athlete is so hot and bothered after Stephen A. Smith made an, um, crack on ESPN’s First Take on June 22, saying that Khloe Kardashian’s ex was on crack. The ex NBA star’s lawyer Saam Zangeneh, wrote a letter to ESPN in response.

To say that his conduct was outrageous and unacceptable does not scratch the surface,” Zangeneh’s letter partially read. “We hope those at ESPN will actively voice their disdain for Mr. Smith’s inappropriate statement and take the proper action to support those that are fighting this disease.

Smith responded in a statement of his own, saying he was actually criticizing Phil Jackson, not Odom:

My comments were NOT to put any more focus on Lamar Odom’s much publicized drug use and addiction. He was not the target of my ire.

The sole focus of my comments were directed at the unmitigated disaster that Phil Jackson has created since he’s arrived in New York. It my opinion, he simply couldn’t leave soon enough.

Meanwhile, Odom is still trying to sell his Pinecrest mansion.

Odom first listed the house at the end of April for $5.2 million, Gossip Extra reported. A month later he dropped the price $305,000 to $4.895 million. And now another $4.5 million.