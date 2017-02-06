Super! Lady Gaga world tour hitting Miami

You saw her perform during the halftime show at the Super Bowl and were duly impressed.

Lady Gaga put it all out there on Sunday night and did the nearly impossible: gained a whole new set of followers and revived her old ones. It didn’t matter if you were a New England Patriots or Atlanta Falcons fan.

Let’s just say, the woman knows how to entertain.

Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston. Charlie Riedel/AP

LG’s 13-minute set at NRG Stadium was heart pounding fun, starting with the classics God Bless America and This Land Is Your Land, then the 30 year old New Yorker threw down the hits we know and love.

Most of us were likely not in Houston during the year’s biggest sporting event, but you’ll have your chance to see Gaga in the flesh doing her thang right here in Miami.

The “Poker Face” singer will be bringing her world tour to AmericanAirlines Arena Nov. 30.

Can’t wait to see the outfits and special effects.

The so-called Joanne World Tour (her birth name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta) kicks off Aug. 1 in Canada. Tickets go on sale Feb. 2o. Check the pop diva’s website for more info.

Here’s hoping she doesn’t have to jump off the roof of every stadium where she performs. Our hearts can’t handle it.