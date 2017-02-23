Rene Rodriguez’s 2017 Oscars predictions: A lot of La La Land

Here’s the complete list of nominees for the 89th Academy Awards. Herald Movie Critic Rene Rodriguez’s predictions are marked in bold type.

BEST PICTURE

“Arrival” (Our review)

“Fences” “Hacksaw Ridge” (Our review) “Hell or High Water” (Our review) “Hidden Figures” “La La Land” (Our review) “Lion” “Manchester by the Sea” (Our review) “Moonlight” (Our review) BEST ACTOR Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea” Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge” Ryan Gosling, “La La Land,” Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic” Denzel Washington, “Fences” BEST ACTRESS Isabelle Huppert, “Elle” Ruth Negga, “Loving” Natalie Portman, “Jackie” Emma Stone, “La La Land” Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins” BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight” Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water” Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea” Dev Patel, “Lion” Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals” BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Viola Davis, “Fences” Naomie Harris, “Moonlight” Nicole Kidman, “Lion” Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures” Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea” BEST DIRECTOR “La La Land,” Damien Chazelle “Hacksaw Ridge,” Mel Gibson “Moonlight,” Barry Jenkins “Manchester by the Sea,” Kenneth Lonergan “Arrival,” Denis Villeneuve ANIMATED FEATURE “Kubo and the Two Strings” “Moana” “My Life as a Zucchini” “The Red Turtle” “Zootopia” ANIMATED SHORT “Blind Vaysha” “Borrowed Time” “Pear Cider and Cigarettes” “Pearl” “Piper” ADAPTED SCREENPLAY “Arrival,” Eric Heisserer “Fences,” August Wilson “Hidden Figures,” Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi “Lion,” Luke Davies “Moonlight,” Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY “20th Century Women,” Mike Mills “Hell or High Water,” Taylor Sheridan “La La Land,” Damien Chazelle “The Lobster,” Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou “Manchester by the Sea,” Kenneth Lonergan CINEMATOGRAPHY “Arrival,” Bradford Young “La La Land,” Linus Sandgren “Lion,” Greig Fraser “Moonlight,” James Laxton “Silence,” Rodrigo Prieto BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE “13th” “Fire at Sea” “I Am Not Your Negro” “Life, Animated” “O.J.: Made in America” SOUND EDITING “Arrival” “Deep Water Horizon” “Hacksaw Ridge” “La La Land” “Sully” SOUND MIXING “Arrival” “Hacksaw Ridge” “La La Land” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi” PRODUCTION DESIGN “Arrival” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” “Hail, Caesar!” “La La Land” “Passengers” ORIGINAL SCORE “Jackie” “La La Land” “Lion” “Moonlight” “Passengers” ORIGINAL SONG “Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” “La La Land” “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” “Trolls” “City of Stars,” “La La Land” “The Empty Chair,” “Jim: The James Foley Story” “How Far I’ll Go,” “Moana” Left to right: Zoe Saldana plays Uhura and John Cho plays Sulu in Star Trek Beyond from Paramount Pictures, Skydance, Bad Robot, Sneaky Shark and Perfect Storm Entertainment MAKEUP AND HAIR “A Man Called Ove” “Star Trek Beyond” “Suicide Squad” COSTUME DESIGN “Allied” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” “Florence Foster Jenkins” “Jackie” “La La Land” VISUAL EFFECTS “Deepwater Horizon” “Doctor Strange” “The Jungle Book” “Kubo and the Two Strings” “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT “4.1 Miles” “Extremis” “Joe’s Violin” “Watani: My Homeland” “The White Helmets” LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM “Ennemis Interieurs” “La Femme et le TGV” “Silent Nights” “Sing” “Timecode”