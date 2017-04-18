Posted on

La La Anthony splits from NBA hubby (who may be traded to Miami Heat)

Professional basketball player Carmelo Anthony and wife La La Anthony attend the CHANEL Tribeca Film Festival Artist Dinner at Balthazar Restaurant on Monday, April 18, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

A lot (OK, most) of celebrity marriages crash and burn but this one has a scandal attached.

A source had told TMZ on Monday that La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony have separated over some serious cheating allegations.

The power couple, who are parents to a 10-year-old son Kiyan, split due to the um, small fact, that the NBA star got another woman pregnant. Said side chick is apparently an exotic dancer who works at a NYC strip club, and is about six or so months along.

At least La La, who travels to Miami often for work and pleasure, has a big group of famous friends for support, like South Florida entrepreneur Loren Ridinger, with whom she collaborated on a makeup line, Motives for La La.

In a January 2012 interview with Miami.com, things were going so smoothly for the duo.

They were shooting VH1’s La La’s Full Court Life, and Carm was with the New York Knicks (his career with the team is currently in doubt). There are rumors the Brooklyn native could be traded to the Miami Heat. 

