L.A. celebrities love this workout. Now Miami has this gym, too.

Cue the scary shark music.

It’s coming.

We’re talking about South Florida summer. Beach. Bikinis. Abs (or lack thereof). Exposing your body more so than any other time of the year (and that’s saying a lot).

Are you ready?

No need to answer that question.

On the very slim chance you’re not (pun intended), there is help out there.

A new workout is upon us: Rise Nation, straight from L.A. The way you get fit at this place is you climb like crazy like a monkey up a tree for 30 minutes straight on something called a Versaclimber, aka vertical climber. There are five levels, but you’ll likely want to start with Level 1.

“The Versaclimber burns more calories than anything else out there,” founder Jason Walsh told Men’s Journal. “I’d estimate between 600–800 for a 30-minute session.”

Male and female fans of the fitness routine include such A listers as Jennifer Aniston, Mandy Moore, Hillary Duff, Jessica Biel and Lady Gaga (it’s how the singer reportedly prepped for the Super Bowl).

Big time athletes also have been known to try out Rise Nation, like Miami Heat ace Dwyane Wade and his old teammate LeBron James.

The gym is located at 3810 Northeast 1st Avenue in the Design District. 305-280-0552

The schedule for classes is posted here