Kylie Jenner steps out for a chicken meal in Miami

She could go practically anywhere when in town — from hot spots in the Design District to fancy eateries at SoBe hotels — but Kylie Jenner chose to get some soul food and good home cooking while in Miami on Tuesday.

The reality star was pictured heading into Finga Licking restaurant in Miami Gardens with her beau Travis Scott.

If the rumor is true that these young lovers got married in a secret ceremony, then this is interesting place to celebrate.

OK so the place does have a celebrity connection: It’s owned by mega producer DJ Khaled and music mogul/rapper Elric Prince of Poe Boy Music Group. There’s also a location in North Miami.

The menu has other things beside fried chicken — grilled shrimp, lobster and steak. But we didn’t see too many salads. Sorry, Kylie.

Pictures show the cosmetics entrepreneur getting out of an SUV in a midriff and black track suit.

all new camo collection drops on @thekylieshop tomorrow 😳 check out KylieJennerShop.com to see the countdown. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 7, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

She’s coming out with a new fitness collection Thursday, on @thekylieshop, she announced on Instagram.

So maybe she was able to work off the calories.