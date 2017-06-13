Posted on

‘Twin Peaks’ star Kyle MacLachlan celebrates with family in Miami

By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

Kyle MacLachlan is on a roll.

The cult classic that made him famous — Twin Peaks — has seen a revival on Showtime, and the Washington State native is back in the spotlight.

The 90s star even hinted that even after the 18 episodes are finished, he may be up for working with TP creator David Lynch yet again on something else Twin Peaks related. 

MacLahclan’s personal life is going swimmingly as well. His marriage to PR exec turned Project Runway producer Desiree Gruber is going strong after 15 years (they wed in Coral Gables). 

On Saturday evening the Hollywood couple dined out in The Forge’s private wine cellar, celebrating not one but two birthdays: Gruber’s father’s (87th) and their son Callum (9).

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Tourists These two men won Tony Awards after Florida Legislature wanted to defund their arts high school
You probably can’t join this new dating app, but don’t call it ‘elitist’

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Overtown’s back and it’s time to explore. We tell you where to go and what to look forward to
Miami Guide
Leave your Netflix: 5 places to chill in Coconut Grove
What if Wonder Woman was from Miami?
The ‘Moonlight Effect’: Local film festivals celebrate Miami talent
What to do in Miami when it’s rainy outside but you just can’t stay home any longer
Luis Fonsi on his chart-topper ‘Despacito’: ‘Nobody really predicts a worldwide hit.’
Upgrade your Thursday night with rum and cigars at this classy social hour
Tourists These are the best reviewed restaurants of 2017 — so far
Everything we loved about Miami Fashion Week 2017
Photo Gallery: Shantall Lacayo and Custo Barcelona runway shows at Miami Fashion Week