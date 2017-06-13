‘Twin Peaks’ star Kyle MacLachlan celebrates with family in Miami

Kyle MacLachlan is on a roll.

The cult classic that made him famous — Twin Peaks — has seen a revival on Showtime, and the Washington State native is back in the spotlight.

The 90s star even hinted that even after the 18 episodes are finished, he may be up for working with TP creator David Lynch yet again on something else Twin Peaks related.

MacLahclan’s personal life is going swimmingly as well. His marriage to PR exec turned Project Runway producer Desiree Gruber is going strong after 15 years (they wed in Coral Gables).

On Saturday evening the Hollywood couple dined out in The Forge’s private wine cellar, celebrating not one but two birthdays: Gruber’s father’s (87th) and their son Callum (9).