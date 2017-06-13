Kourtney Kardashian shows off banging revenge body in Miami Beach
Kourtney Kardashian must be watching her sister Khloe’s reality show, “Revenge Body,” because that’s what the mother of three has.
The “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star was photographed in Miami on Saturday looking toned and taut in two different bathing suits, solid white one piece and a solid black bikini. How fit is Kourtney? There’s not one inch of fat that we could see.
On the beach with her was pal Larsa Pippen, the estranged wife of Scottie Pippen, and 2-year-old son, Reign. Though Kourt was not seen with alleged beau Younes Bendjima, the oldest of the Kardashian sisters was most definitely not with her kids’ father, Scott Disick.
After going through a string of women at the Cannes Film Festival, the bon vivant was living it up in Vegas, according to his social media. In Touch reports he’s behaving just the same way out there. Love ’em and leave ’em. TMZ reports he is just asking out because he is jealous.