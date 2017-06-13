Posted on

Kourtney Kardashian shows off banging revenge body in Miami Beach

By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

Kourtney Kardashian must be watching her sister Khloe’s reality show, “Revenge Body,” because that’s what the mother of three has.

The “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star was photographed in Miami on Saturday looking toned and taut in two different bathing suits, solid white one piece and a solid black bikini. How fit is Kourtney? There’s not one inch of fat that we could see.

On the beach with her was pal Larsa Pippen, the estranged wife of Scottie Pippen, and 2-year-old son, Reign. Though Kourt was not seen with alleged beau Younes Bendjima, the oldest of the Kardashian sisters was most definitely not with her kids’ father, Scott Disick.

After going through a string of women at the Cannes Film Festival, the bon vivant was living it up in Vegas, according to his social media. In Touch reports he’s behaving just the same way out there. Love ’em and leave ’em. TMZ reports he is just asking out because he is jealous.

 Sigh. Time to grow up. There are kids involved.
 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Tourists These two men won Tony Awards after Florida Legislature wanted to defund their arts high school
You probably can’t join this new dating app, but don’t call it ‘elitist’

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Overtown’s back and it’s time to explore. We tell you where to go and what to look forward to
Miami Guide
Eight nightclubs for ages 18 and up
What if Wonder Woman was from Miami?
The ‘Moonlight Effect’: Local film festivals celebrate Miami talent
What to do in Miami when it’s rainy outside but you just can’t stay home any longer
Luis Fonsi on his chart-topper ‘Despacito’: ‘Nobody really predicts a worldwide hit.’
Upgrade your Thursday night with rum and cigars at this classy social hour
Tourists These are the best reviewed restaurants of 2017 — so far
Everything we loved about Miami Fashion Week 2017
Photo Gallery: Shantall Lacayo and Custo Barcelona runway shows at Miami Fashion Week