Jonathan Cheban is a foodie.

Wait, he’s more than just a foodie.

He’s a FOOD GOD.

Kim Kardashian’s favorite sidekick just told Page Six he wants to change his name to foodgod.

His Instagram is legitimately all food (including food from Salt Bae’s Brickell restaurant and Prime 112 on Miami Beach) so you may want to take this dude seriously. His Insta handle is @foodgod.

There is no other Food God we know of in the area.

He once told GQ what about him makes him so worthy of this title.

Bet you didn’t know Cheban likes to smell menus to get a feel for what to order.

“This is what I do,” he told the men’s magazine last year. “I need to read it and then smell out what’s going to be amazing. It’s a talent. Like I can look at the menu and just look at the ingredients and be like, ‘This will end up being amazing.’”

The reality star has lofty goals.

“I definitely want to be like a Guy Fieri or Anthony Bourdain for the young and hot. That would be amazing.”

Do I eat the Donut 🍩 or the Candy APPLE 🍎 first??? @thesugarfactory A post shared by Jonathan Cheban (@foodgod) on Nov 16, 2017 at 11:09am PST

His next gig is pretty sweet: He just signed his first multimillion dollar partnership with Sugar Factory on Ocean Drive in the Hotel Victor. Cheban will head up The Foodgod Candy Club. It’s a monthly subscription service for sweets, ranging from $30 to $1,000 (for an extremely decadent box).