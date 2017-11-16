LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 23: Television personality Kim Kardashian West arrives at Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on July 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steven Lawton/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian knows how to make money while she sleeps.

TMZ reports the reality star made $10 million in a day selling her latest fragrance.

The kicker (s)? No one has even smelled this stuff yet ($60 for 75 ml), and they’re only sold online.

Kardashian “released” 300,000 bottles of three fragrances— Crystal Gardenia, Crystal Gardenia Oud and Crystal Gardenia Citrus — on Wednesday and all KKW perfumes are expected to sell out by tonight.

Kim helped develop the scent, which she says was inspired by her harrowing ordeal when she was held up in Paris. To keep herself calm she checked out healing crystals. Hence the shape of the bottles (which kind of resemble pregnancy tests, right?).

What an amazing launch day we had yesterday! Thank you for all your support. Limited quantities are still available at KKWFRAGRANCE.COM A post shared by KKW FRAGRANCE (@kkwfragrance) on Nov 16, 2017 at 9:48am PST

“For me [crystals] meant something so different,” the mother of two told Women’s Wear Daily. “I started to really dig deeper into what they meant and the meanings behind them.”

Ommm, just breathe.

Smells like money to us.