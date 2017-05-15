Expectant dad Kevin Hart coming to Miami to chat about memoir

When Kevin Hart comes to Books & Books, Coral Gables June 9, you’ll have to congratulate the comedian, and not just about his new memoir, “I Can’t Make This Up: Life Lessons.”

He and his wife Eniko Parrish are expecting their first child together.

Celebrating Mother's Day with my beautiful wife. We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother's Day. #Harts #Blessed A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on May 14, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

The 37-year-old “Captain Underpants” star announced the news Sunday on Instagram with a pic of the couple.

“We are laughing at the fact that this time next year we will be celebrating her 1st actual Mother’s Day.”

Hart revealed the sex of the baby — a boy — in a different, since deleted post.

Hart has two children with his ex-wife, Torrei Hart: a 9 year old son and a 12 year daughter.