Kevin Hart just basically admitted he’s a cheater in this ‘Kevin’s Heart’ video

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Whoa. Kevin Hart is going through some stuff, and we’re all witnesses.

So, yeah, he cheated, like many men do (see Tristan Thompson, for starters).

But his new move looks like something he learned in a therapy session.

The “Ride Along” star appears in J. Cole’s new video for “Kevin’s Heart,” and art is definitely imitating life here.

The miniature comedian/actor confronts the cheating scandal heard from around the world (he admitted to stepping out on his then pregnant wife Eniko Parrish).

In the video, the 38-year-old plays himself and shows the Internet what he had to deal with when he was allegedly extorted.

We see people staring at Hart in a judgmental way in a supermarket, then we see the actor listening to radio hosts discussing the scandal. Then women try to come on to him.

Oh, it’s hard out there for a celebrity.

The vid ends with Hart advising another guy basically not to cheat. It’s a huge guy, who pees next to the star in the urinal.

“Nobody’s perfect and you’re only human,” says the man. “Learn from it, man. Learn from it.”

Apparently, Hart did.

It ends with the Philly native coming home smiling with groceries, and clouds above him reading, “Choose wisely.”

