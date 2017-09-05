Kevin Hart back in the Miami area amid cheating allegations

He’s back.

Kevin Hart will perform at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, on Friday, Dec. 22.

His last visit was, um, interesting.

Earlier this summer, while in town for July 4 festivities and Irie Weekend, the mini comedian was caught looking cozy in a Lexus with a local woman.

She turned out to be Monique “Momo” Gonzalez, a singer and model.

That's a wrap..Until next year! 💋 #HARTBEATWEEKEND2017♥️ A post shared by eníĸo • нarт 💋 (@enikonhart) on Sep 4, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

Hart denied cheating on pregnant wife Eniko Parrish and it seems she is sticking with her man. For now.

She recently posted on social media a picture of the couple, which raised ire with the star’s ex wife Torrei Hart.

Parrish posted on Instagram that she and Hart had been together for the past 8 years but followers noted the Ride Along star and Torrei got divorced 6 years ago. Oops.

Parrish and the ex are no longer on speaking terms.

It will be interesting to see if Hart addresses this recent spat in his act.

But beware: The use of cell phones and other mobile devices are prohibited during the show, says a release.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 8, at 10 a.m. American Express cardholders can purchase tickets beginning Wednesday, Sept. 6, at 10 a.m. Fans will have access to presale tickets beginning Thursday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m. through Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood’s Facebook and Twitter pages.