Kevin Hart doesn’t mind when people come after him, but don’t mess with wifey.

When the whole cheating scandal blew wide open, the real victim was Eniko Parrish, Hart’s pregnant wife, he said during an interview with Power 105’s ‘Breakfast Club’ Thursday morning.

Make sure y'all tune in tomorrow am!!!!! Major Shoutout to my @breakfastclubam Family…..Honestly love y'all. I'm always here if you need me!!!! #Family

Parrish, who is the comedian’s second wife, got some heat from trolls saying that the model was finally getting her “karma,” after being the other woman in Hart’s marriage to Torrei Hart. That’s what got the miniature comic the most upset.

Though the “Jumanji” star denies that Parrish was the reason for his divorce, Hart did admit to not being the greatest husband, which eventually caused him to be caught up in an extortion scandal.

Hart and model Montia Sabbag were secretly videotaped getting intimate in August at a Las Vegas hotel room and someone later tried to allegedly extort money from the star.

Sabbag, who lawyered up with Lisa Bloom soon afterward and denied knowledge of being videotaped, told Daily Mail TV she slept with Hart not knowing he was married. The case is still open.

“It’s beyond irresponsible. There’s no way around it,” Hart told radio host Charlamagne tha God of sleeping with Sabbag. “The best way to do is just address right on. You gotta f–king just say exactly what it is. That’s Kevin Hart in his dumbest moment. That’s not the finest hour of my life. With that being said, you make your bed you lay in it. You can’t say what were you thinking, because you weren’t thinking. You can’t say ‘Kev, what you thinking when you did it?’ That’s what a false reality comes in to a f–k-up.”

Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all.

The new dad did not address another incident that went down in Miami, a month before, in July. Incriminating video surfaced over DJ Irie’s annual charity weekend of Hart straddling a female in a car late night outside a South Beach hotel.

“It’s absolutely not true,” Hart told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s Miami, the clubs close at 6 a.m., so I was actually going home early.”

The woman in the vehicle was later identified by multiple sources as Monique “Momo” Gonzalez, a local singer and model.

Yo me limpio de todo lo malo, y me lavo con todo lo bien 🌊 #OyeMoMo

As far as we know, Momo did not extort him.