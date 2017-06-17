Real Housewives star Kenya Moore marries mystery man

ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 12: TV personality Kenya Moore attends the Kenya Moore "Unforgettable" Atlanta screening at Cinebistro Town Brookhaven on April 12, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

Way to keep a secret, girl!

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore surprised her millions of social media followers on Friday with a snap of her on a beach with the caption: “A good man is hard to find but true love is even harder. I found both.”

Who’s that guy?

A good man is hard to find but true love is even harder. I found both. 🙏🏾💍👰🏾 #truelove #agoodman #wife #god #happiness #crazyinlove #kenyamoore A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jun 16, 2017 at 11:16am PDT

Definitely not Matt Jordan; their relationship came to an end in front of Bravo cameras during season eight.

On her blog, Moore discussed her heartbreak back in March:

“It’s painful to watch myself at my age tolerating such foolishness from anyone. I am ashamed. I focused so hard on breaking old habits of not running away when things get tough. Yet, this relationship was the exact scenario. I should have run away as fast as humanly possible.”

She added that she and Jordan have zero communication. “I’m done.”

The groom is a businessman, who wishes to remain anonymous, reports People. Their wedding went down last weekend in St. Lucia.