Real Housewives star Kenya Moore marries mystery man
Way to keep a secret, girl!
“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore surprised her millions of social media followers on Friday with a snap of her on a beach with the caption: “A good man is hard to find but true love is even harder. I found both.”
Who’s that guy?
Definitely not Matt Jordan; their relationship came to an end in front of Bravo cameras during season eight.
“It’s painful to watch myself at my age tolerating such foolishness from anyone. I am ashamed. I focused so hard on breaking old habits of not running away when things get tough. Yet, this relationship was the exact scenario. I should have run away as fast as humanly possible.”
She added that she and Jordan have zero communication. “I’m done.”
The groom is a businessman, who wishes to remain anonymous, reports People. Their wedding went down last weekend in St. Lucia.