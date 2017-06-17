Posted on

Real Housewives star Kenya Moore marries mystery man

ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 12: TV personality Kenya Moore attends the Kenya Moore "Unforgettable" Atlanta screening at Cinebistro Town Brookhaven on April 12, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)
By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

Way to keep a secret, girl!

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore surprised her millions of social media followers on Friday with a snap of her on a beach with the caption: “A good man is hard to find but true love is even harder. I found both.”

Who’s that guy?

Definitely not Matt Jordan; their relationship came to an end in front of Bravo cameras during season eight.

 On her blog, Moore discussed her heartbreak back in March:
 

“It’s painful to watch myself at my age tolerating such foolishness from anyone. I am ashamed. I focused so hard on breaking old habits of not running away when things get tough. Yet, this relationship was the exact scenario. I should have run away as fast as humanly possible.”

She added that she and Jordan have zero communication. “I’m done.”

The groom is a businessman, who wishes to remain anonymous, reports People. Their wedding went down last weekend in St. Lucia.

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Hey, President Trump, here’s a list of places to go during your Miami visit
Tourists Another one: DJ Khaled drops the summer video we’ve all been waiting for

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
He got major pushback. But the host of People Matter Fest has a message for Liberty City: You matter
Miami Guide
This list of lunch spots in Downtown Miami will make you hungry
Tourists Having happy hour at this Wynwood restaurant could mean money for charity
Miami has a bunch of new luxury movie theaters now. We tried them so you know where to go.
These Miami chefs are celebrating Father’s Day in the kitchen with their kids
Is the best modern Japanese spot in South Florida in Hollywood?
A Miami Father’s Day guide to activities for Dad
Let Dad ditch the grill for Father’s Day. Take him to eat at these places instead
Tourists These two men won Tony Awards after Florida Legislature wanted to defund their arts high school
You probably can’t join this new dating app, but don’t call it ‘elitist’