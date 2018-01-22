Kendrick Lamar, SZA bringing TDE: The Championship Tour to South Florida

Kendrick Lamar performs during the second day of the Rolling Loud Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

Just in time for the Grammy Awards, Top Dawg Entertainment announced dates for its TDE: The Championship Tour. On the roster are the label’s biggest stars including Kendrick Lamar, SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, Lance Skiiiwalker and more to be announced. The tour begins May 4 in Vancouver, BC and ends in Pittsburgh, PA on June 16.

South Florida residents can catch the show on May 28 at Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 26 at noon to the general public at www.livenation.com and charge by phone at 800-745-3000.

Lamar and SZA will both be performing this Sunday at the Grammy Awards, which take place from New York’s Madison Square Garden.