Kendrick Lamar announces new DAMN. tour stop in Miami

Kendrick Lamar performs during the second day of the Rolling Loud Festival in downtown Miami on Saturday, May 6, 2017.
By Chloe Herring For miami.com

Less than two weeks after his headlining performance at Rolling Loud, Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar has announced additional stops on the tour for his latest album, including a concert at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Sept. 2.

The DAMN. Tour, based on Lamar’s fourth studio album, “DAMN.” was announced on April 25 with stops across the country. The tour was missing any stops in Florida.

But Lamar is keeping to his word with the Miami addition. At the end of his set at Rolling Loud, the Compton rapper yelled to the crowd “I will be back!” before the stage went black, signaling an end to Day 2 of the hip-hop festival.

Pre-sale tickets for Lamar’s Miami concert go on sale Thursday. Regular tickets will be available for purchase Saturday.

Other cities added to the tour include Tampa, Nashville; Charlotte, North Carolina and Newark, New Jersey. The announcement means Lamar will be on the road for an additional month.

Music fans in Miami will notice one change in Lamar’s DAMN. Tour lineup: YG will replace Travis Scott as one of Kendrick Lamar’s openers. Scott will perform from July to August then YG will take over for the last leg of the United States tour.

 

