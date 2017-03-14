Posted on

Kendall models in racy red lingerie during photo shoot in Miami

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Major news flash, Kardashian fans: Kendall Jenner modeled some fancy lingerie on Sunday somewhere pretty lush somewhere in the Miami area.

People.com posted pics of the reality star/model posing among oversized flowers amid foliage.

It is unclear what brand Kendall was hawking because she didn’t go all social media on us like usual, but the 21-year-old is a spokeswoman for La Perla, so let’s assume it’s that. She walked for the company at New York Fashion Week last month in a glam, seethrough metallic dress.

Well, we do know one trend that’s happening for fall 2017: red on red. She matched her lipstick with her skimpy outfit.

We found a similar bra and underwear set by La Perla on Saks Fifth Avenue’s website. The so-called Maharani Underwire Bra costs $228.

The made in Italy style is “characterized by underwire support, adjustable straps and a back hook-and-eye closure.”

The panties, the Maharani Brazilian thong, are, comparably, a bargain at $128.

Together, the whole getup costs $456, not including tax.

Then again, you could always head to the Victoria’s Secret sale bin. 

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We've changed a ton of stuff, and we'd love to know what you think.

Email feedback
