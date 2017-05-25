Posted on

Kelsey Grammer and family stalked by paparazzi while swimming

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 08: Actor Kelsey Grammer poses for a photo backstage as Netflix presents Dreamworks Trollhunters during New York Comic Con at Madison Square Garden on October 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for Netflix)
By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Apparently Kelsey Grammer is still pretty famous.

Famous enough that he can’t go swim in a pool with his kid and wife without a cameraperson hiding in the bushes a la Sean Spicer.

With everyone self documenting everything on social media is there any need for an invasion of privacy anymore?

The Daily Mail posted pics and a video of Grammer, his wife Kayte Walsh and toddler son wading in a hotel pool in Miami. Numerous pics are taken and also a video. Finally, Walsh points to the bushes and Grammer turns around to figure out who is snapping all the pics. 

The former “Cheers” star takes it all in stride though, and decides to smile for the pap. 

