Kelsey Grammer and family stalked by paparazzi while swimming

Apparently Kelsey Grammer is still pretty famous.

Famous enough that he can’t go swim in a pool with his kid and wife without a cameraperson hiding in the bushes a la Sean Spicer.

With everyone self documenting everything on social media is there any need for an invasion of privacy anymore?

The Daily Mail posted pics and a video of Grammer, his wife Kayte Walsh and toddler son wading in a hotel pool in Miami. Numerous pics are taken and also a video. Finally, Walsh points to the bushes and Grammer turns around to figure out who is snapping all the pics.

The former “Cheers” star takes it all in stride though, and decides to smile for the pap.