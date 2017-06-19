Watch Kehlani perform in Fort Lauderdale — just don’t mention her ex

That Kehlani, she’s a feisty one.

The R&B singer, who makes a stop at The Culture Room in Fort Lauderdale July 17, had a little bit of an, um, incident with an audience member at her Tucson, Arizona concert last week.

A fan yelled out “KYrie!” the name of her ex, Cleveland Cavaliers player Kyrie Irving – and Kehlani freaked.

In a video clip, you can see the “Distraction” singer asking the crowd who yelled that, then asked her crew to put on the lights. Baller Alert’s Instagram account shows the dramatic moment unfold.

Fan yells "Kyrie" during concert, #Kehlani kicks them out A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jun 13, 2017 at 7:47am PDT

“Get the f**k out this concert, b*tch!” the ex PopLyfe band member yelled. “Point him out!”

Then came a stream of expletives and support from the audience.

So just a tip, if you attend her local concert, don’t do that.

She has had a traumatic past with Irving. She broke up with the point guard to get back with rapper PartyNext Door and fans weren’t happy.

Kehlani got trolled so badly that she attempted suicide last year.

In a recent post on her Instagram, which she deleted for a while, the Oakland, California, native explained her feelings: “after a year of being tormented, harassed, people sending me death threats/showing up to festivals in jerseys throwing shit at me and chanting names […] I finally stood up for myself. After a year of depression and therapy, moving away to a new city because of it, i FINALLY STOOD UP FOR MYSELF. […] It felt good as hell to do what I did, so bring on whatever you want because I’m proud of myself, my team is proud of me, my mom is proud of me […] oh… and you couldnt last a day in my shoes.”