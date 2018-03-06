Karol G, we are waiting patiently for you up in here.

The YouTube sensation will be coming to Miami weeks after the Latina pop singer released a beyond amazeballs video of her latest song called, simply, “Pineapple.” That’s the symbol for generosity, by the way, and she really teased the fruit before dropping the track.

“I had this idea about pineapples so I called Sky, J Balvin’s producer, and I told him, ‘Hey, I want a song with tropical sounds to make a video in a jungle with women to show our differences,’” the entertainer recently told Billboard.

The newly minted 17 year old (her birthday falls on Valentine’s Day) is currently burning up the Internet with her fun, lively, cool video in the jungle. The fact that she sounds a little like a young Shakira doesn’t hurt matters.

And, according to her tour schedule, Karol (real name: Carolina Giraldo Navarro), the charismatic Colombiana plays Tucandela bar March 24.

“After 12 years in the music industry, I’ve evolved as a woman, artist and person. All those things change my music too. I look for sounds that represent myself.”

The outlet goes on to report that she is a first-time nominee for the Billboard Latin Music Awards in top Latin albums artist of the year, female category.

The ceremony airs on Telemundo on April 26 from Las Vegas.

Like we said, we are waiting for you.