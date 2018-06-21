Posted on

Kali Uchis just announced a North American tour. And Fort Lauderdale is (still) on her list.

Kali UchisGetty
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Can we get a “Yay?”

She’s definitely coming: Kali Uchis.

The “Get Up” singer will be supporting her debut album Isolation, making stops on her North American tour. For a while there, we heard she was changing some dates around, but all is set, according to a press release.

The “In Your Dreams” trek kicks off in Seattle Sept. 13; along the way Uchis will hit Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale.

Beware where you purchase: Tickets for the Oct. 3 show, featuring Cuco,  go on sale 10 a.m. Friday. Livenation, where we found general admission tickets starting at $65. Tickets for the rising star’s original show started at $29.50 on Revolution Live. So, yeah.

Well, she is a pretty big deal these days.

Within three years of hitting the music scene, the pop soul singer has had several singles to her credit, including “Know What I Want” and “Lottery,” as well as collaborations with GoldLink (“Divine”) and Major Lazer (“Wave.”)

PRESALE TIX AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE NOWkaliuchis.com/shows/ presale code: Isolation

Posted by Kali Uchis on Thursday, June 21, 2018

 

 

 

Comments

More Like This
Here’s what you’ll find at Lincoln Eatery, Miami Beach’s newest food hall
Tourists Whose your granddaddy? If you’re a mango in Miami, it’s probably this tree in Coconut Grove.
‘Hands up, utensils down.’ Who will be named Caribbean top chef?
latin sandwiches
Miami Guide
So MiamiEver had a butifarra or a choripan? Here are the best Latin sandwiches in Miami
Tourists She showed Anthony Bourdain the real Miami, ‘bugs, beer and all.”
Miami’s late night cookie delivery service is moving to a new spot – and it’s huge