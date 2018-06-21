Kali Uchis just announced a North American tour. And Fort Lauderdale is (still) on her list.

Can we get a “Yay?”

She’s definitely coming: Kali Uchis.

The “Get Up” singer will be supporting her debut album Isolation, making stops on her North American tour. For a while there, we heard she was changing some dates around, but all is set, according to a press release.

The “In Your Dreams” trek kicks off in Seattle Sept. 13; along the way Uchis will hit Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale.

Beware where you purchase: Tickets for the Oct. 3 show, featuring Cuco, go on sale 10 a.m. Friday. Livenation, where we found general admission tickets starting at $65. Tickets for the rising star’s original show started at $29.50 on Revolution Live. So, yeah.

Well, she is a pretty big deal these days.

Within three years of hitting the music scene, the pop soul singer has had several singles to her credit, including “Know What I Want” and “Lottery,” as well as collaborations with GoldLink (“Divine”) and Major Lazer (“Wave.”)

PRESALE TIX AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE NOWkaliuchis.com/shows/ presale code: Isolation Posted by Kali Uchis on Thursday, June 21, 2018