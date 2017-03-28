Posted on

When in Florida…Kaley Cuoco enjoys a beer at horseriding festival

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

When in Florida….

On Saturday, Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Karl Cook attended the Winter Equestrian Festival at the Palm Beach Equestrian Center, according to the actress’ Instagram account (named after her dog Norman – ha!).

 

 

Oh just in Florida for the the day, no big deal ! @esp_wef 🐴🍺🍺

A post shared by @normancook on

The post looked as if the two were having some alcohol-fueled fun. “The Big Bang Theory” star, a horseback riding aficionado, was holding a cup of beer with a can of Corona Extra in front of her beau, a professional rider.

The caption: “Oh just in Florida for the the day, no big deal!’

