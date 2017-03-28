When in Florida…Kaley Cuoco enjoys a beer at horseriding festival
When in Florida….
On Saturday, Kaley Cuoco and her boyfriend Karl Cook attended the Winter Equestrian Festival at the Palm Beach Equestrian Center, according to the actress’ Instagram account (named after her dog Norman – ha!).
The post looked as if the two were having some alcohol-fueled fun. “The Big Bang Theory” star, a horseback riding aficionado, was holding a cup of beer with a can of Corona Extra in front of her beau, a professional rider.
The caption: “Oh just in Florida for the the day, no big deal!’