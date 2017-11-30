Justin Bieber’s bodyguard arrested in Miami-Dade crash that injured 2 cops
A crash into a Miami-Dade police car on Thursday morning ended in an arrest — and the driver taken into custody is the bodyguard Justin Bieber.
Michael “Mikey” Arana, 32, the head of security for singer Justin Bieber, was charged with multiple counts of leaving the scene of a crash and a count of driving under the influence.
Miami-Dade police said that two officers were involved in the early morning crash in West Kendall. The officers were taken to Baptist West and Kendall Regional hospitals with back and head injuries. Both are recovering at home.
Arana was featured in the 2016 documentary Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower and is part of a beefed-up security presence for the pop star in recent years, according to a 2016 Rolling Stone story.
“Being a security guard you need to be a leader, you need to take control of situations and understand how to communicate,” Arana says as he walks with Bieber in a trailer for the movie.
Thankfully, both of our officers involved in the crash earlier this morning have been discharged from the hospital and continue to recover at home. The driver of the vehicle that struck them has been arrested for DUI.
According to the police report, Arana was speeding west in a Chevrolet Tahoe on Kendall Drive at about 2:30 a.m. when he crashed into the police cruiser near Southwest 152nd Avenue. Arana sped away and drove over a median before another pair of officers stopped him at 157th Avenue.
After the crash, that stretch of Kendall Drive was shut down early Thursday morning into morning rush hour.
Arana, a Miami native who lives near where the crash area, admitted to police that he had been drinking, according to the arrest report. He also had crumpled drink receipts in his jean pockets showing that he closed his tab a little after midnight, police said. He also told officers that he was a reserve police officer in California.
Arana has had two previous run-ins with the law in Miami-Dade — two disorderly conduct arrests in 2007 and 2013. In the 2013 incident TMZ reported that Arana got “into a fighting stance” while arguing with police officers and questioning why his friend, Hugo Hesny, had been arrested. In both cases the charges were eventually dismissed.
