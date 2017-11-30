Justin Bieber’s bodyguard arrested in Miami-Dade crash that injured 2 cops

A crash into a Miami-Dade police car on Thursday morning ended in an arrest — and the driver taken into custody is the bodyguard Justin Bieber.

Michael “Mikey” Arana, 32, the head of security for singer Justin Bieber, was charged with multiple counts of leaving the scene of a crash and a count of driving under the influence.

Miami-Dade police said that two officers were involved in the early morning crash in West Kendall. The officers were taken to Baptist West and Kendall Regional hospitals with back and head injuries. Both are recovering at home.

Arana was featured in the 2016 documentary Bodyguards: Secret Lives from the Watchtower and is part of a beefed-up security presence for the pop star in recent years, according to a 2016 Rolling Stone story.

“Being a security guard you need to be a leader, you need to take control of situations and understand how to communicate,” Arana says as he walks with Bieber in a trailer for the movie.

