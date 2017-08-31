Justin Bieber has 100 million Beliebers on Twitter

People care. They really care.

Justin Bieber has a heck of a lot of followers on Twitter.

Um, 100 million, to be exact.

That’s a lot of frickin clicks. Are we right or are we right?

Could be due to his recent success with Despacito.

Or the story about his nether-regions.

Whatever the reason, the 23 year old is a Twitter GOD. So give the kid some respect where it’s due.

Biebs is second only to Twitter goddess Katy Perry Her Majesty reached the 100-million mark back in June.

Justin’s prize? No, not a penny for each fan.

But a nice note from Twitter itself.

Congratulations, dude.