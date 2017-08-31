Justin Bieber has 100 million Beliebers on Twitter
People care. They really care.
Justin Bieber has a heck of a lot of followers on Twitter.
Um, 100 million, to be exact.
That’s a lot of frickin clicks. Are we right or are we right?
Could be due to his recent success with Despacito.
Or the story about his nether-regions.
Whatever the reason, the 23 year old is a Twitter GOD. So give the kid some respect where it’s due.
Biebs is second only to Twitter goddess Katy Perry Her Majesty reached the 100-million mark back in June.
Justin’s prize? No, not a penny for each fan.
But a nice note from Twitter itself.
In each other's company since Tweet number one.
Congratulations @justinbieber on #100MBeliebers pic.twitter.com/ftaTRwFrHP
— Twitter Music (@TwitterMusic) August 31, 2017
Congratulations, dude.