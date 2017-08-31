Posted on

Justin Bieber has 100 million Beliebers on Twitter

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

People care. They really care. 

Justin Bieber has a heck of a lot of followers on Twitter. 

Um, 100 million, to be exact. 

That’s a lot of frickin clicks. Are we right or are we right?

Could be due to his recent success with Despacito. 

Or the story about his nether-regions

Whatever the reason, the 23 year old  is a Twitter GOD. So give the kid some respect where it’s due.

Biebs is second only to Twitter goddess Katy Perry Her Majesty reached the 100-million mark back in June.

Justin’s prize? No, not a penny for each fan. 

But a nice note from Twitter itself.

Congratulations, dude. 

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.
Email feedback
More Like This
Where to party in South Miami
Happy birthday Gloria Estefan! How old is the singing legend?
Whole Foods lowered their prices. Can Trader Joe’s and Publix compete? We found out.
Miami Guide
These Miami gas stations have better food than most restaurants.
Residente: ‘Everybody is concentrating on just making money and hits.’
New additions and upgrades to Bal Harbour Shops are coming soon