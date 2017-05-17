Posted on

Justin Bieber and Luis Fonsi are slaying the charts with ‘Despacito’

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com
Justin Bieber needs to sing in Spanish more often.
 
Or to translate: Justin Bieber necesitar cantar en espanol mas a menudo.
 
Comprende?
 
Because the crossover pop star is killing it!
 
Biebs’ collaboration with Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee on “Despacito,” has hit No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100.
 
The addictive track is the first (mostly) Spanish-language No. 1 song since “Macarena” waaayyy back in 1996.
 

 
 
Bieber is doing so well lately. So we gotta give the youngster props.
 
 
His song with DJ Khaled is also crushing it. “I’m the One”  also features Lil Wayne, Justin Bieber, Quavo and Chance the Rapper. T
 
Maybe this kid has a future in the music industry, after all.
 
If only he can keep behaving himself.
 

