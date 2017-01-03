MIAMI BEACH, FL - DECEMBER 31: Justin Bieber performs poolside at Fontainebleau Miami Beachs New Years Eve Celebration at Fontainebleau Miami Beach on December 31, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Miami Beach)

The Belvedere Vodka poolside hoedown at the Fontainebleau featured a performance by none other than Justin Bieber, who, as far as we know, behaved more mature than CNN’s obliterated Don Lemon and had absolutely no Mariah-esque episodes either. Then again, The Biebs’s peeps did have the Fontainebleau team scrambling to find a “beer funnel” for some pre-NYE fun.

Also there: Skrillex, who some people mistook for his doppelganger Corey Feldman, plus Marshmello, Jeremy Piven, Elgort, Johnny Manziel, La La Anthony and Daymond John. Piven was also seen at the LIV after party drinking Don Julio 1942 and dancing around like the old dude in the club.

Elgort, much younger eventually ended up in the DJ booth, toasting to the new year with Skrillex. On Sunday night, Bieber had dinner with five friends at Hakkasan.