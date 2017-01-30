Posted on

Console your abuela: Julio Iglesias cancels March concert at AAA Arena

julioiglesias
By Amy Reyes For miami.com

To all the girls he’s loved before, Julio Iglesias has some bad news: His March 24 concert is canceled (not rescheduled). Refunds are available at the point of purchase. 

The Spanish crooner and daddy to Enrique has been canceling lots of shows as of late. In 2016 he canceled a November concert in Bali. Organizers reported that Iglesias hurt his back and was told by doctors to stop all that moving. In 2016 he had reportedly canceled shows at the New Orleans Jazz Festival and in New Zealand. 

Iglesias, 74, had minor back surgery in 2015, but refused to take things lying down continued doing select gigs through 2016.

The singer’s website calendar appears to be wiped clean of upcoming shows, making us think that, for now, he’s not in the mood for crooning. 

Comments

