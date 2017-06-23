After Trump responds to Johnny Depp’s assassination joke, Johnny apologizes

Don’t be surprised if you get a little Secret Service surveillance action, Johnny Depp.

Kathy Griffin had it after she held up a bloody dummy’s head that looked a lot like our president’s.

Depp mouthed off about Donald Trump at the Glastonbury Festival Thursday night.

While introducing a screening of his 2004 movie “The Libertine,” the Miramar raised movie star said: “I think he needs help and there are a lot of wonderful dark, dark places he could go,” the Guardian first reported. Then Depp added ominously: “When was the last time an actor assassinated the president?”

Um, that would be John Wilkes Booth, who shot Abraham Lincoln at Ford’s Theatre in 1865.

“It is just a question – I’m not insinuating anything,” Depp continued. “By the way, this is going to be in the press. It will be horrible. I like that you are all a part of it.”

TMZ reports that a White House spokesperson said, “President Trump has condemned violence in all forms and it’s sad that others like Johnny Depp have not followed his lead.”

The statement continues, “I hope that some of Mr. Depp’s colleagues will speak out against this type of rhetoric as strongly as they would if his comments were directed to a Democrat elected official.”

A spokesperson for the Secret Service told the AP that the agency is “aware of the comment in question. For security reasons, we cannot discuss specifically nor in general terms the means and methods of how we perform our protective responsibilities.”

After major backlash, the actor backpedaled and issued a statement to PEOPLE: “I apologize for the bad joke I attempted last night in poor taste about President Trump,” he said. “It did not come out as intended, and I intended no malice. I was only trying to amuse, not to harm anyone.”

Granted, Depp is under a lot of stress right now. His divorce from Amber Heard was a s–t show. On top of that he is in some nasty litigation with his business managers, who claim the “Edward Scissorhands” stars spends money like water, including $30,000 a month on wine (OK, we kind of understand this, but still…)

Maybe he needs to come back home and chill for a bit.

Depp’s family moved to Miramar when he was 7 and he lived here until he was 18, during which time he attended Miramar High School and formed a garage band called The Kids, and were a fixture on the Broward club scene.