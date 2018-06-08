John Travolta parties in Miami Beach and proves you’re never too old to be up in the club

A bearded John Travolta and wife Kelly Preston tripped the night fantastic Thursday in Miami celebrating their upcoming movie “Gotti,” out in theaters on June 15.

The couple was seen first at Komodo with the movie’s producers and cast (no sign of Pitbull, who composed music for the flick). Also in attendence: Hulk Hogan, social media star Twan and an instagramming spawn of Bravo star Kim Zolciak Biermann.

Following dinner, the Travoltas and crew headed to LIV where John and Kelly posed in the DJ booth. When the DJ played “Night Fever,” Travolta, in a Pavlovian move, struck his iconic disco pose much to the club’s delight.

Night fever in Miami for John Travolta and Kelly Preston WorldRedEye The couple posed for a few more pix before calling it a night. Not so feverish, but quite a night nonetheless and a far cry from his usual after hours massages at swanky hotels. At least he got out this time, but, as far as we know, he didn’t make it to the fancy new Scientology church in the Grove. Maybe next time.