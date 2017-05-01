Posted on

Get ready for John Travolta sightings: Actor to start filming new movie in town

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

If you are under the age of 40, you may not know that John Travolta is a part time Florida guy, with a home in Ocala.

Heck, you may not even know who he is. 

Well, he used to be a pretty big movie star.

See: Saturday Night Fever.

The disco classic just celebrated its 40th anniversary. 

So here’s the news angle: We will be seeing more of him around town.

Travolta’s next project: playing famed Miami speedboat builder/racer Don Aronow, who was killed in a drive by shooting organized by a business associate Benjamin Kramer in 1987. He was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Deadline.com reports Speed Kills will film in Miami Beach starting May 30.

 

 

