John Mayer adds summer concerts to world tour

Hey romantic fools – – John Mayer has your number.

The “Your Body is a Wonderland” melody maker is coming to South Florida to heat up the steamiest season.

A summer leg has been added to Mayer’s Search for Everything World Tour, which starts in New Mexico July 18 and makes a stop at the BB&T Center Aug 12 (that’s a Saturday night so don’t bother checking your calendar).

Each concert will be comprised of a full band, solo acoustic and all things Mayer fans know and love. You know who you are.

Expect new songs from his latest album “Wave 2” like “Still Feel Like Your Man,” “Emoji of a Wave,” “Helpless,” and “Roll it on Home.”

The full album, which Mayer began recording in 2014 at the famed Capitol Studios in the Capitol Records building in Hollywood, will be released in its entirety on Friday, April 14 through Columbia Records.

Buy it HERE

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 4 at 10 AM through livenation.com . American Express members can purchase tickets for select shows before the general public beginning Tuesday, February 28 at 10 AM through Friday, March 3 at 10 PM.

Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity for U.S. show dates beginning Tuesday, February 28 at 10 AM through Friday, March 3 at 10 PM.

Check johnmayer.com/tour for other presale opportunities.