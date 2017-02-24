John Mayer adds summer concerts to world tour
Hey romantic fools – – John Mayer has your number.
The “Your Body is a Wonderland” melody maker is coming to South Florida to heat up the steamiest season.
A summer leg has been added to Mayer’s Search for Everything World Tour, which starts in New Mexico July 18 and makes a stop at the BB&T Center Aug 12 (that’s a Saturday night so don’t bother checking your calendar).
Each concert will be comprised of a full band, solo acoustic and all things Mayer fans know and love. You know who you are.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 4 at 10 AM through livenation.com. American Express members can purchase tickets for select shows before the general public beginning Tuesday, February 28 at 10 AM through Friday, March 3 at 10 PM.
Citi cardmembers can take advantage of a special pre-sale opportunity for U.S. show dates beginning Tuesday, February 28 at 10 AM through Friday, March 3 at 10 PM.
Check johnmayer.com/tour for other presale opportunities.
Remember, if you don't have anything nice to say...