Posted on

John Legend kicks off Darkness and Light Tour in Miami

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, file photo, John Legend attends a photo call for WGN America's "Underground" at the CTAM portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, Calif. The producer of the Grammy Awards said Legend and Broadway star Cynthia Erivo will perform during the show’s In Memoriam segment on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. They will perform the Beach Boys’ “God Only Knows.” (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

 

In “legendary” music news, John Legend has announced dates for his highly anticipated North American tour, Darkness and Light, which opens Friday, May 12 at Bayfront Park Amphitheater.

The album of the same name includes collaborations with Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Chance the Rapper and Kamasi Washington. The first track released “Love Me Now” hit the top 25 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Joining Legend is Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Gallant as the opening act.

We sure hope the R&B singer’s spunky wife Chrissy Teigen comes along to Miami for the ride. They have to be the most fun, famous couple on the planet. 

The duo stepped out Tuesday to the Time 100 gala, where Legend was honored as an artist. Later that night, he was the guest on the Late Show telling Stephen Colbert how awesome it is to be a dad (Luna just turned 1 earlier this month).

“It’s beautiful, it’s very emotional, and it brings you and your wife closer together,” said the “All of Me” singer. “It’s a very, like, powerful feeling to see the product of your love right there in front of you.”

Tickets are available on his website, www.johnlegend.com.

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Tourists Where to drink after work (or whenever, really)
This Wynwood-based ensemble is transforming classical music

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists A brewery with a cigar bar? That’s so Miami
Miami Guide
8 Best Places For People Watching in Miami
These trendy bars could be the best in Brickell
EAST Miami’s lush rooftop bar is top 10 in the country
Barry Jenkins is one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People
7 Movies Not to Miss at Outshine Film Festival
Florida Keys Hotel Guide
Tourists Your Everything Guide to Key West Hotels
Magique Show joins Faena Theater’s C’est Rouge Cabaret
Tourists Where to turn up in Wynwood