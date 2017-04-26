John Legend kicks off Darkness and Light Tour in Miami

In “legendary” music news, John Legend has announced dates for his highly anticipated North American tour, Darkness and Light, which opens Friday, May 12 at Bayfront Park Amphitheater.

The album of the same name includes collaborations with Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Chance the Rapper and Kamasi Washington. The first track released “Love Me Now” hit the top 25 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Joining Legend is Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Gallant as the opening act.

We sure hope the R&B singer’s spunky wife Chrissy Teigen comes along to Miami for the ride. They have to be the most fun, famous couple on the planet.

The duo stepped out Tuesday to the Time 100 gala, where Legend was honored as an artist. Later that night, he was the guest on the Late Show telling Stephen Colbert how awesome it is to be a dad (Luna just turned 1 earlier this month).

“It’s beautiful, it’s very emotional, and it brings you and your wife closer together,” said the “All of Me” singer. “It’s a very, like, powerful feeling to see the product of your love right there in front of you.”

Tickets are available on his website, www.johnlegend.com.