Joanna Krupa separates from Miami club owner Romain Zago
It’s the end of the road for Joanna Krupa and Romain Zago.
The former Real Housewives of Miami star and Mynt club owner have separated, reports E! News.
The two have not been together as man and wife since December, the site adds.
What’s the issue? “They just grew apart,” says a source.
Zago and Krupa almost didn’t make it to the altar. A big plot point on RHOM was a cheating scandal. Back in 2012 when the comely couple were in wedding planning mode, Krupa found questionable text messages from a Mynt coworker on Zago’s phone.
They somehow worked it out and married the next year in front of Bravo cameras.
Krupa is now exploring acting and spend much of her time in L.A.; Zago is still in Miami.
She seems upbeat. At least her Instagram posts are.