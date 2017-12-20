Joanna Krupa is selling her Brickell condo after the split with her ex-husband

Joanna Krupa arrives at Life & Style Weekly 10 Year Anniversary Party at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 23, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

Former Real Housewife of Miami Joanna Krupa is recently divorced and trying to pocket some cash.

TMZ reports that after the split in August with her ex-husband Romain Zago, Krupa officially relocated to Los Angeles and left their Brickell condo behind. But the Polish-American model told US Weekly that trying to maintain their four-year marriage between the two cities is probably what killed it.

“My ex-husband and I did the LA-Miami thing but I feel like it’s definitely healthier if two people are in one city,” she added to Us. “The bicoastal relationship was really tough and I think that really had a lot to do with why we’re not together right now.”

Now the pair is trying to cash in on their shared property. The 2,100-square-foot condo is located on the 42nd floor of the 70-floor Four Seasons in Brickell. The unit has two bedrooms, three bathrooms and a breathtaking view of Biscayne Bay. It is selling for $2 million.

Romain Zago and Joanna Krupa on their wedding day in June 2013. (Kris Kan)

See more pictures of the multi-million dollar pad at trulia.com.