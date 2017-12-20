Posted on

Joanna Krupa is selling her Brickell condo after the split with her ex-husband

Joanna Krupa arrives at Life & Style Weekly 10 Year Anniversary Party at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 23, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)
By Chloe HerringFor Miami.com

Former Real Housewife of Miami Joanna Krupa is recently divorced and trying to pocket some cash.

TMZ reports that after the split in August with her ex-husband Romain Zago, Krupa officially relocated to Los Angeles and left their Brickell condo behind. But the Polish-American model told US Weekly that trying to maintain their four-year marriage between the two cities is probably what killed it.

“My ex-husband and I did the LA-Miami thing but I feel like it’s definitely healthier if two people are in one city,” she added to Us. “The bicoastal relationship was really tough and I think that really had a lot to do with why we’re not together right now.”

Now the pair is trying to cash in on their shared property. The 2,100-square-foot condo is located on the 42nd floor of the 70-floor Four Seasons in Brickell. The unit has two bedrooms, three bathrooms and a breathtaking view of Biscayne Bay. It is selling for $2 million.

Romain Zago and Joanna Krupa on their wedding day in June 2013. (Kris Kan)

See more pictures of the multi-million dollar pad at trulia.com.

