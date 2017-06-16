Stepmom in training? JLo watches ARod’s daughter’s dance recital

Jennifer Lopez surely has a full plate, what with all her projects (her reality show World of Dance, her Vegas revue, her cop show Shades of Blue, an upcoming Spanish language album…need we go on?).

But she still managed to carve out the time to see her boyfriend’s daughter’s dance recital at Miami Dade Auditorium on Wednesday night.

Spies say Lopez was seen in the audience watching Natasha Rodriguez, 12, make all the right moves.

#DontStopBelieving A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Jun 11, 2017 at 1:14pm PDT

A few days ago the young lady was seen dancing at a home to “Don’t Stop Believin'” at a karaoke party with dad and JLo in attendance.

Talk about a fabulous mentor.