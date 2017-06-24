Posted on

Jennifer Lopez shuts down trolls after posting racy Instagram pic

By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

She works hard for the body.

Jennifer Lopez clapped back at trolls who attacked the global superstar for a hot picture she posted of her abs. 

In the snap, Lopez is working a croptop and poses with her phone into presumably a mirror. Her stomach has a six pack, maybe an eight pack. She is 47 so this is more than impressive.

 

Ayyyyy… 😂

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

Some Internet users noticed a problem almost right away, claiming a blurry spot behind her made it seems as if her pic was photoshopped.

JLo wasn’t pleased with the comments after all that time logged at the gym (often with her main squeeze Alex Rodriguez). “OMG just a smudge.… lol… not photoshop, with some hashtags #lordblessthehaters #gymrat #wishtherewasaphotoshopforhaters #youshouldtryit”

So we have to believe those abs of steel are the real deal.  We are sure ARod appreciates her devotion to fitness. 

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Tourists Azul closing after 17 years; Clay Conley to cook last two suppers
The neighborhood got all fancy on us. Now Purdy Lounge is, too.

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists 10 Stylish South Beach Hotels You Can Actually Afford to Stay In
Miami Guide
Best Places To Hike Around Miami
Tourists There is a burger in Miami that costs $100. We have officially lost our minds.
Tourists A Guide to New York City’s Hippest New Hotels
Tourists Mattel’s new line of Ken dolls are ALL from Miami
Tourists This new Miami restaurant is literally fire
It already has fancy stores — now Design District’s getting two fancy new restaurants
Ritz-Carlton isn’t all about hotels anymore. Now it’s launching a cruise line
Tourists OMG! Sawgrass Mills is having a major Bag Sale!
This Miami Beach bar earned top marks at the 2017 Spirited Awards. It’s kind of a big deal.