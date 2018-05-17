JLo may be a multimillionaire, but she’s asking for money in her new song ‘Dinero’

At her very core, Jennifer Lopez is still Jenny from the Block.

And proud of it.

The Bronx-bred superstar just released a new single called “Dinero,” with a little collabo help from Cardi B and DJ Khaled. The 48 year old will perform it for the first time at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards.

Lopez looks fiercer than ever on the cover of the new single, in a white fuzzy fur, hooded coat. She locks eyes with the camera in a sultry, come hither gaze usually reserved for boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

Her previous single “Us” was a set-up to “Dinero,” produced by Skrillex (Justin Bieber, Fifth Harmony) and Poo Bear (DJ Khaled, Usher).

The Vegas performer/TV star/recording artist may have sold over 75 million records with a cumulative box office gross of over $2 billion but she still needs cash like the rest of us.

Lyrics, in both Spanish and English, include:

Me and Benjamin Franco stay at the banco

Getting checks like Nike, everywhere that I go

If you ain’t getting no pesos, ¿que estás haciendo?

Stack it up like Legos, quiero dinero

Me and my man, we stack it up to the ceiling (more money)

Cállate la boca, let me finish (more money)

Every day I’m alive I make a killing (let’s get it)

Yeah, I swear I’ma get it

Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay

Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay

I just want the green, want the money, want the cash flow

Yo quiero noventa si, cincuenta si, doscientos

Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay

Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay

I just want the green, want the money, want the cash flow

Yo quiero noventa sí, cincuenta sí, doscientos

In short: She wants to stay liquid, and this song may help.

The sure to be sexy video will drop soon, according to her Instagram account.