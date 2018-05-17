Posted on

JLo may be a multimillionaire, but she’s asking for money in her new song ‘Dinero’

Miamicom
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

At her very core, Jennifer Lopez is still Jenny from the Block.

And proud of it.

The Bronx-bred superstar just released a new single called “Dinero,” with  a little collabo help from Cardi B and DJ Khaled. The 48 year old will perform it for the first time at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards.

Lopez looks fiercer than ever on the cover of the new single, in a white fuzzy fur, hooded coat. She locks eyes with the camera in a sultry, come hither gaze usually reserved for boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.

Her previous single “Us” was a set-up to “Dinero,” produced by Skrillex (Justin Bieber, Fifth Harmony) and Poo Bear (DJ Khaled, Usher).

The Vegas performer/TV star/recording artist may have sold over 75 million records with a cumulative box office gross of over $2 billion but she still needs cash like the rest of us.

Lyrics, in both Spanish and English, include:

Me and Benjamin Franco stay at the banco
Getting checks like Nike, everywhere that I go
If you ain’t getting no pesos, ¿que estás haciendo?
Stack it up like Legos, quiero dinero

Me and my man, we stack it up to the ceiling (more money)
Cállate la boca, let me finish (more money)
Every day I’m alive I make a killing (let’s get it)
Yeah, I swear I’ma get it

Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay
Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay
I just want the green, want the money, want the cash flow
Yo quiero noventa si, cincuenta si, doscientos
Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay
Yo quiero, yo quiero dinero, ay
I just want the green, want the money, want the cash flow
Yo quiero noventa sí, cincuenta sí, doscientos

In short: She wants to stay liquid, and this song may help.

The sure to be sexy video will drop soon, according to her Instagram account.

Comments

More Like This
Forget its seedy past. Sunny Isles Beach is full of fancy things to do.
Tell us your favorite Miami mall, and we’ll tell you what it says about you
We’re not just about vaca frita: Miami named a top 10 vegan friendly city
Miami Guide
Here are our favorite bars and top party spots in Miami Beach
People on Instagram are going crazy for this shark expert — well technically, for his abs
Little Havana has a new chocolate factory. Here’s everything you need to know.