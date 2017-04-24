Jennifer Lopez dishes on Alex Rodriguez romance: I made the first move

They met cute.

You always hear that expression, but rarely do you know what it means…or care.

Well, it seems A-Rod and J-Lo were meant to be, and it has nothing to do with their way obvious portmanteau, JRod.

Lopez appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday and was obviously asked about her famous athlete of a boyfriend. The host inquired how they first got together as a couple.

JLo claims she just saw him at a restaurant in L.A. and when she saw him again outside decided to tap him on the shoulder and say hi.

The actress/singer inquired what the retired baseball player was doing out West and he said he had a place there now (he also shares custody of his two girls with his ex wife in Miami).

Anyhoo, A-Rod, ever the ladies man told JLo: “We should hang out.”

He’d apparently had her cell number from a few years back and texted her for a dinner date.

It went well, obvio. But no sex, apparently.

“Mama don’t sleep over on the first date,” said Lopez, adding “He’s a great guy.”