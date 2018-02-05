JLo dedicates her sexy new song to ARod on their one-year anniversary

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 03: Recording artist Jennifer Lopez performs onstage during the 2018 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at NOMADIC LIVE! at The Armory on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for DirecTV)

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrated the first anniversary of their relationship in Minneapolis this week during the Super Bowl LII celebrations. The pair was accompanied by their four children, and used the opportunity promote their careers and to raise funds to help the victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Lopez was in charge of the Direct TV Pre Super Bowl party, a concert for a crowd of 9,000 at the Armory. The couple shared funny social videos upon arrival via private plane to the city, in which they made reference to “Game of Thrones.”

They had previously attended a pop-up event at the traditional Wheels Up Super Saturday Tailgate to promote Rodriguez’s chain of gyms and yoga spaces, TrueFusion.

Throughout their relationship López and Rodríguez have eliminated the barriers between work and family. So much so, that evenings and non school days it is common to see them together and with their respective children in recordings, presentations and even business events.

Lopez is the mother of the twins Max and Emme, 9 years old, product of her marriage with Marc Anthony. Rodriguez had Natacha 13 and Ella 9, when he was married to Cynthia Scurtis.

The first anniversary of their widely broadcast relationship was no exception and the four children were with them. In the Armory, the boys had a special space behind the scenes. “They brought them special desserts,” said a source to Page Six.

During the concert, Jennifer Lopez added to the numbers from her show in Las Vegas a tribute to Prince, which included the songs “Let’s Go Crazy” and parts of “Gett Off,” “Darling Nikki” and “When Doves Cry.”

Before an audience that included the businessman Mark Cuban, who Rodriguez will soon appear with on “Shark Tank,” and the dancer Derek Hough, Lopez’s colleague in his “World of Dance” program, Lopez presented her new single “Us,” dedicated to her new partner.

Watch the first ever LIVE performance of my new single "US" from Super Saturday Night #JLoNOW pic.twitter.com/REfF4vy5Ml — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) February 4, 2018

“Today we celebrate a year together. I do not want to be corny or anything, but baby this song is for you. I love you,” she said.

She also sang her greatest hits such as “Let’s Get Loud” and “Love Don’t Cost a Thing,” and danced to a medley of reggaeton and trap, which included” Mi Gente” by J.Balvin and Willy William, “Havana” by Camila Cabello and “Bodak Yellow,” by Cardi B.

Lopez never lost sight of the most important person in her audience. In one of her seven wardrobe changes, she returned to sing “Jenny from the Block” with a shirt with the number 13, the same number from Rodriguez’s jersey with the Yankees.

Lopez partnered with AT&T, owner of DirectTV, to raise funds for Puerto Rico during her concert. The company offered to donate $1 up to $200,000, for each tweet with the tag #JLoNOW. The audience could also give $10 through Facebook.

“We want to help our friends in Puerto Rico who are still rebuilding their lives,” said the star during the concert. “Together we can do big things.”

On Sunday, the Rodríguez-López troop moved to a box at U.S. Bank Stadium. Lopez’s twins seemed interested in the game, and the couple made it clear that they were rooting for the Patriots. Occasionally the cameras captured them showing that after the intense year they spent together, they still only have eyes for each other.